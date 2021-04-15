Nigeria remains investment destination despite Twitter’s choice of Ghana, says APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed Twitter’s decision to cite its African operations office in Ghana as against Nigeria as a non-issue.

The main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in its reaction to the Twitter management choice attributed it to bad leadership and poor investment climate under President Muhammadu Buhari APC led administration.

But speaking with journalists, on Thursday, the Secretary of the APC Caretaker /Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, insisted that Nigeria remains a top investment destination.

Akpanudoedehe who accused the PDP of taunting and mocking Nigerians over a decision of a global company recalled that the “misrule” of Nigeria under President Buhari has not foreclosed the flow of multi-million dollars investment from other multinationals into Nigeria.

He said: “For the PDP that mocks the country and its citizens over what it celebrates as missed “business prospects,” such political party does not mean well for the country and should definitely not be considered as a governance option.”

“It is exhausting and depressing highlighting PDP’s ignominious past. The APC will rather consolidate and focus on how Nigeria is finally getting it right under President Muhammadu Buhari.

“How come what the PDP terms the present ‘misrule’ did not stop multinational technology companies, Facebook and Google from opening offices in Nigeria. Neither did it stop the world’s largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev and multinational food manufacturing giants, Kellogg’s from establishing their multi-billion Naira brewery and factory in Nigeria?

“Despite uncertainties over the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nigeria earned $2.6billion of the global volume of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), surpassing major competitor South Africa ($2.5b), according to the latest 2020 United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Investment Trends Monitor.

“Nigeria’s current status as Africa’s largest economy was achieved under the President Buhari-led APC administration and our industrious citizens are the ultimate beneficiaries.

“Nigeria is doing a lot through the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) which was set up by this administration to remove bureaucratic constraints to doing business in Nigeria and the ongoing implementation of Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP). Nigeria is on the right trajectory and the PDP cannot wish away these solid achievements.”

The APC CECPC, however, admonished Twitter and other frontline social media platforms to restrain from fake news, disinformation and hate speech.

“In the last US presidential election, the proactive roles played by social media operators in checking fake news and divisive rhetoric is a solid pointer to how proper social media usage ultimately benefits society. We expect no less in Nigeria from social media operators.”

