Gabon has restored internet access after a three-day nationwide shutdown.

The shutdown was imposed by the government of President Ali Bongo Ondimba following the announcement by a group of army officers that they were scrapping the election results that had granted Bongo another term in office.

The government claimed that the internet shutdown was necessary to prevent the spread of “false news” and possible violence.

Internet access was reinstated on Wednesday after the period of blackout.

