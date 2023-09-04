Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has donated a high-capacity firefighting truck to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to improve the safety of flight operations at the Port Harcourt International Airport.

A brief presentation ceremony held at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Monday, where the governor made a presentation of the truck and said it was expected to foster the safety of flight operations.

The governor said: “I stand here, on behalf of the government and good people of our dear state to officially hand over this document showing the official proof that this fire tender that we have acquired has been given to you to carry on with your activities.

“This fire tender is to support the service of the airport authority for the effective running of the airport and also to upgrade facilities at the airport for the benefit of Rivers people.

“We wish that it will also help in solving the immediate needs and mostly the remote problems of operations at the airport. We assure you that, going forward, if there is any other thing we can do to help your services, we will be willing to offer support,” he added.

In his speech, the Director of Airport Operations, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Captain Muye Muktar thanked the governor for the donations and this will solve the problem of lack of such equipment at the airport.

According to him: “These equipment are extremely very expensive. So, as he said, he has done his own to us and we are also doing our best and make sure that we remove the burden of stress on the people in this region to stop driving all the way to Lagos or Kano to do international flights.

“We are going to make sure that with this kind of support, we will give our best so that most of the international airlines that people are going out of Rivers State to fly, will come into Rivers State and fly directly to where they going to and bring them back here.”

