Of lockdowns and social inequalities

IT’s going to be a long-drawn strike; we advise Nigerians to stock their homes with foodstuffs; there is no retreat, no surrender, until government meets our demands.” This is the familiar refrain of organised labour anytime industrial action or strike-induced lockdown looms in the country. Now, majority of the working population, some 80 per cent of them, belong to the informal sector of the economy. They include the hairdressers, barbers, bricklayers, site workers, ‘pure water’ sellers, welders, auto mechanics, auto electricians, food vendors, battery-chargers, fruit sellers (fruiterers), shoemakers (cobblers), pepper sellers, Bole and Epa sellers, vulcanizers, bus drivers and conductors, porters, car wash men, ‘photocopiers’ (computer business centres owners), hawkers, make-up artists, photographers, grocers, confectioners, market men and women, petty traders – in general. These people rely, essentially, on daily income to feed their families and aged dependants. For them the dictum, ‘no work no pay’ is a faith accompli; a shut-down of the entire commercial system translates into imposed fasting and hunger. These are the people, in their millions, that are often called upon by labour unions to ‘stock their homes with foodstuffs!’

It is this same beleaguered people that are now being called upon by state and federal governments to stock their homes with food items and stay at home for 14 days, in the first instance, and another 14 days, in the second instance, all in a bid to curb the spread of corona virus pandemic! Again, majority of these people (wholly or partly) depend on power supply to earn a daily living; you can then imagine what a heavy toll the epileptic power supply takes on their stomachs. Regularly, you encounter those that have been thrown out of their peasant businesses by decades of erratic electricity supply. They earn so little that they have nothing left to buy a generator let alone afford the price of petrol. What is the daily life like for the majority of the toiling masses? After a meagre meal, usually devoid of basic nutrients, the father goes to a nearby building site in order to earn the income for the day; the mother goes to any roadside to sell roast yam, with the children assisting in earning additional income by selling ‘pure water’ to equally famished and thirsty Nigerians. Returning home in the evening, the woman has to guide her loins lest she loses the day’s labour to the ubiquitous area boys and pick pockets. But when the boys decide to instigate a riot or clash with the police, traffic law officers or rival cult groups, it is the woman that is in danger of losing the roast yams, the raw tubers and her earned income for the day. Her sons or daughters would do well not to get knocked down in the stampede or be felled by stray bullets of law enforcement officers; they could thank their God for losing the sachet water income for the day and getting away with minor injuries. In a serious case, the daily earnings might be consumed in a private clinic or a public health centre, where they will still pay and in addition risk exacerbating the injuries through unwarranted delays and sadistic indifference!

Members of the labour unions are sure of their salaries no matter how long any strike lasts! The working population in the formal sector is so tiny, almost negligible, when compared with the men in the informal sector. It would seem the hapless multitudes in the informal sector are willy-nilly dragged into battles that leave them empty-handed either in victory or defeat; these are the careworn souls in Nigeria. Moreover, when organised labour succeeds in forcing the government to salary increment (which induces inflation in the system), these same poor people in the informal sector are the losers for it. So heads or tails, the poor masses are the losers. This is not to suggest that Labour agitation has never had any salutary effect on the nation. But the evident charge of self-centredness is a burden Labour has to carry until equitable share of the gains and losses pervades the entire downtrodden sector of the nation, of which Labour claims she is part.

No doubt, the state and federal governments have introduced some palliatives to a fraction of the downtrodden masses to cushion the debilitating effects of the lockdown, occasioned by the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. But this is the problem that confronts the country. Apart from corruption, which has become the norm, what manner of injustice is wrought by these interventions?! For instance, there are ten hungry and famished homes in a street as a result of the lockdown. Because of limited resources, you give to one home while nine other homes watch with dismay, indignation and anger the inequality and social injustice of using the resources that belong to all to cater for a few! To choose a further illustration, you have one million vulnerable citizens but governments are only able to provide food palliatives to twenty thousand! Very well, the resources are just limited. But how do the remaining nine hundred and eighty thousand citizens react to this intervention, when it is very clear that the resources that went to only twenty thousand people belong to all? And a worst case – when the new palliatives go to the same set of people (the twenty thousand) that had benefitted from the earlier social interventions!

This situation rankles. It breeds indignation and social resentment. But what can the governments do or how can they confront this dilemma, the social inequalities? The present condition has led to the inescapable conclusion that Nigeria still appears to operate within Thomas Hobbes’ state of nature, the state of self-preservation, the survival of the fittest! Under this condition, law and justice are absent. Crimes are inevitable. The life of man is “solitary, poor, nasty, brutish and short”! Whether it’s COVID-19 lockdown or labour strikes, prices of food items will skyrocket, which will translate into higher cost of living. For instance, at the beginning of the current lockdown, prices of foodstuffs rose by 50 per cent; the rise was up to 80 or 100 per cent in some locations! It’s been acknowledged that 80 per cent of the nation’s wealth is concentrated in the hands of a few – less than one per cent of the population – which are not affected by the shocks of any lockdown and strikes. The teeming masses cannot file for unemployment benefits as you have in developed climes. They eke out an existence on paltry daily wages. Consequently, they bear the brunt of harsh conditions that any lockdown and strikes usually impose on the country.

Nonetheless, we must acknowledge the interventions of the state and federal governments during the present COVID-19 lockdown. The governments that provide some window of limited movement for its citizens to mitigate the excruciating lockdown deserve all our plaudits. In Ogun State, to cite an example, the governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, relaxes the lockdown every 48 hours in order to balance the need for public safety with the welfare of the people. The welfare of Ogun residents is uppermost on his mind. In the final analysis, there is need for governments across the federation to brainstorm on the best mechanism to ensure the delivery of the greatest good to the greatest number of citizens at all times, especially the downtrodden masses. This should be a major takeaway from the COVID-19 lockdown.

Soyombo, a media practitioner, writes via densityshow@yahoo.com

Buhari Signs Proclamation Order On COVID-19 Management

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday signed the Proclamation Order on the General Management of COVID-19 in Lagos, Ogun, Kano, the Federal Capital Territory and other states in Nigeria. It is in line with the measures outlined in his nationwide broadcast on Monday night on the containment of the virus… Read full story

Face Masks Made Of Clothes, Papers Only Reduce, Can’t Prevent COVID-19 Spread, Says NAFDAC Boss

THE National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Monday said that the use of non-medical face masks, which include self-made or commercial masks or face covers made of clothes only reduce and not prevent spread of the coronavirus disease… Read full story

Coronavirus: Top NYC Doctor Kills Herself

A top New York City doctor who was on the front line of the US fight against coronavirus has killed herself. According to BBC, Dr Lorna Breen, who was medical director of the emergency department at New York-Presbyterian Allen Hospital in Manhattan, died of self-inflicted injuries on Sunday, police said… Read full story

What Buhari Told Nigerians

President Buhari in his address highlighted some of the new measures on the relaxation of lockdown. They are: a. Selected businesses and offices can open from 9am to 6pm; b. There will be an overnight curfew from 8pm to 6am. This means all movements will be prohibited during this period except essential services;… Read full story

Oil Spill: Ondo Communities Lament Losses As Farmlands, Rivers Get Polluted

That cold morning, Samuel Oriade set out to the river as usual for his fishing business, only to discover that the whole river and adjoining lands in the community had been polluted by what appeared to be an oil spill later discovered to have been caused by an alleged equipment failure in a facility of an oil company in the… Read full story

How COVID-19 Pandemic Has Slowed Down NASS

FINALLY, the National Assembly is set to hold an emergency plenary today, April 28, 2020 specifically to give accelerated consideration of the request by President Muhammadu Buhari for the passage of the N500 billion intervention fund, as well as an approval for the utilisation of over N100 billion… Read full story

CBN Lifts Suspension On Cheque Clearing

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Monday lifted the suspension placed on interbank cheque clearing. The new order comes into effect as from Tuesday. This first indication of the lift of the suspension was given during a press briefing addressed by chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha… Read full story

COVID-19: Fayemi Extends Lockdown In Ekiti By Six Days, Relaxes Sit-At-Home Order For 3 Days Weekly

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has extended the current lockdown in the state for six days till Sunday, May 3, 2020. The governor said that the lockdown declared since March 29 will now be relaxed from Monday, May 4 and allows for limited activities for three days in the week which are, Mondays… Read full story

Borno Govt Confirms Shehu Of Bama’s Demise

Borno State Government has confirmed the death of His Highness, the Shehu of Bama, Kyari Ibn Umar Elkanemi, who passed on Monday afternoon in Maiduguri. He died in his mid-60s. Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Babakura Abba Jato took advantage of a routine media briefing usually held… Read full story

What Exactly Held Abba Kyari Back?

A few days ago, the remains of the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, were committed to mother earth and as expected after the demise of a public figure, the torrents of eulogies from both high and low ranked officials, friends and allies to ordinary members of the society have been overwhelming, with some measuring in… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE