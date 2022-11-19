Presidential candidate of the Labour Party Mr Peter Obi has denied that he referred to Dr Peter Odili as his classmate while at Christ the King College.

Obi said he was only referring to football skills of Odili that remained in the college after he had left secondary school.

In a press statement released by the Obi-Datti media office, the LP presidential candidate said “I couldn’t have said that former Governor, Odili was my classmate.

“I said that he was a great footballer in my school that we all cherished and had a good memory of his football exploits when we entered the school.

“I was in CKC from 1973 to 1978 and Dr Peter Odili left before I entered the school. He was such a fabulous footballer whose image still loomed large even in our time especially when my primary school was very close to CKC.

“The truth is that the primary school I attended, Santa Maria school/Holy Trinity School were both owned by the same Catholic Church that owns Christ the King, CKC, Onitsha.

“In fact, both primary schools were feeder schools to the CKC and the large number of pupils that passed through them ended up in CKC for secondary education.

the media office said “Therefore, Obi’s remarks which were wrongly interpreted only showed that he and Odili and other prominent Nigerians went to the same CKC Onitsha and remain alumni of the school,” the statement said.

Peter Obi during his visit to Port Harcourt, the Rivers state Capital said he went to the same school as the former governor of Rivers state, Dr Peter Odili.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Odili’s football exploits made him influential at CKC, Obi clarifies statement