Obi will announce running mate ― LP

Chairman, Labour Party (LP) Barr. Julius Abure has said the candidate for the Vice President slot has been submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in compliance with the electoral timetable.

Abure said the Party would cede the privilege of public announcement o the candidate to the Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi. The Chairman of the party said this to our correspondent, at his office in Abuja.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had in its guidelines published that names of candidates from primaries of political parties must be submitted to the Commission no later than 6 pm, Friday.

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu had in a recent media address said “For State elections (Governorship/Deputy Governorship and State Houses of Assembly), the list of candidates shall be uploaded from July 1 to July 15, as already provided in the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2023 General Election already released by the Commission.

“All political parties are required to upload the details of their candidates for each constituency to the INEC Candidate Nomination Portal (ICNP).

“All nominations must be uploaded to the portal on/or before the deadlines. The portal will automatically shut down at 6 p.m on Friday (June 17) for national elections and 6 p.m on Friday.”

