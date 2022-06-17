Igoche promises to invest more in basketball

The initiator and sponsor of the Mark D Ball basketball tournament, Mark Igoche, said there is still more to be done to raise the standard of elite and grassroots basketball in Nigeria.

Igoche, who has been present at match venues since the championship started commended the skills and talents of the players and the determination of the coaches, as well as the competitiveness the participating teams have displayed despite the inactivity that the game has passed through since 2017.

Speaking to journalists, on Day 3 of the Elite 8 on Friday at the Indoor Sports Hall, Package B of the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja; Igoche reaffirmed his commitment to invest more time and resources in developing all aspects of the game.

“I am quite happy with all I have seen, but I’m not satisfied with the level of our basketball at this time, and this is a reminder to me and all genuine stakeholders of the game that we have more to do in order to bring all aspects of the game to an appreciable standard.

He nonetheless commended the players, coaches and technical officials for exhibiting their skills and talents.

He paid tribute to Coach Ime Udoka for leading Boston Celtics to NBA Finals despite losing to Golden State Warriors 103-90.

“I won’t need rocket science to know that your (Udoka) handwork, dedication, tenacity and zest brought you this far. Recall in January the Celtics were 18-21, in 11th place in the Eastern Conference, but you led them to the NBA Finals. You are my MVP,” Igoche stated.

