Police arrest 17 suspected armed robbers, cultists in Edo

The Edo State Police Command has arrested 17 suspected armed robbery and secret cults. The spokesman, Mr Chidi Nwabuzor who paraded the suspects at the State Police headquarters in Benin, on Friday, told journalists that they were arrested in different locations in Benin metropolis and other parts of the state.

Nwabuzor, a superintendent of police said that two out of the suspects were arrested for snatching one Toyota Camry from a man in Aduwawa neighbourhood of the Edo State capital.

The Edo State Police image maker disclosed that the suspected car thief who confessed to the crime explained that they belonged to a four-man gang of armed robbers.

He said the car snatcher who was armed with a locally made pistol also identified one mechanic to be an accomplice, who helped them to dismantle stolen vehicles.

Nwabuzor, who noted that efforts were ongoing to arrest those at large, said some items and firearms had been recovered from the armed gang.

Similarly, the Police Public Relations Officer said 15 other suspects were arrested in different locations in the Edo capital for cultism.

“When the Commissioner of Police, Abudu Yaro, actually promised to bring the fight to criminals in the state and he also should vacate the state

“That the enterprise in crime and criminality is no longer the same and today, as we gathered, we are showcasing suspects arrested by our Crack Teams and Anti-Cultism Unit.

“The Crack Team and the Anti-Cultism Unit while acting on distress calls and visibility patrol in Benin metropolis, arrested these suspects in different locations in the Benin metropolis,” he said.





According to the police spokesman, the suspects confessed to being members of the Eiye confraternity and Supreme Malphite secret cults.

He stated that items and firearms recovered from them included one pump action gun, one double barrel gun, one live cartridge, and one face mask with N.A.A inscription of the cult group, one locally made pistol, charms and Ẹiyẹ cult flags among others.

Nosa Osayawe, a 24-year-old fashion designer, who was arrested for armed robbery explained that one Solomon, now at large lured him into the operation.

Osayawe, however, said he regretted over partaking in the crime, saying it was his first operation.

