Obi, Atiku credibility no match with Tinubus’, support group says

The Tinubu-Shettima Network (TSN) has said that other front-line Presidential candidates have their credibility and antecedents, but none of them is comparable to the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu.

The National Chairman of TSN Engr Kailani Muhammad stated this at the Inauguration of the National Officers, State Coordinators of TSN and the commissioning of the TSN National Headquarters in Abuja.

Muhammad said that electing Tinubu to become the next President of the country would be good for all and will eventually open doors for greater things to happen in the country.

“Let’s look at the candidates vying for the presidential position one by one. The All-Progressive Congress has fielded Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, while the party’s main opposition PDP has fielded Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“On the other hand, the Labour Party has Peter Obi as its flagbearer, while the NNPP has Engineer Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso as its candidate for the election.

“For the avoidance of doubt, all the contestants have their credibility and antecedents but none is comparable to Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Tinubu is a man of vision. He’s charismatic. He has the wit and political network across the country. That’s why electing him to become the next President of the country would be good for all and will eventually open doors for greater things to happen in the country.

“When he was governor of Lagos State, Tinubu had a think tank through which he was able to develop a long-term vision for the state. He run an all inclusive government that reflected a mini-Nigeria.

“He has turned around the state internal revenue to a more robust and result driven that has placed the state as a financially independent one among the 36 states of the federation”, he said.

While explaining that Tinubu-Shettima presidency would add value to the country, Muhammad said the adoption of Muslim-Muslim ticket by the APC was not based on religion line but a political strategy to win election.





“As he picked Kashim Shettima as his running mate, it’s obvious that the 2023 presidential election is already a success story.

“Although there’s hue and cry over the same faith Muslim/Muslim ticket but politics is about winning, hence the Muslim – Muslim ticket isn’t really a big issue but a strategy to win election.

“In politics, in order to win election one has to be strategic. That’s why the combination of Tinubu/Shettima is a sure win and a clear road to Aso Rock.

“The Tinubu/ Shettima ticket should be a source of excitement to Nigerians rather than a source of worry. It will definitely add value to the country and enhance the country’s political fortunes.

He said if Nigeria is polarize along religious lines, the country will continue to have bad leadership.

The TSN leader emphasized that Tinubu is a candidate that has all it requires to be the president of Nigeria.