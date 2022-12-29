Akeredolu Presents Staff of Office to Former SGF, Olu Falae as Ondo Traditional Ruler

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Thursday, presented instrument of appointment and staff of office to the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Minister Finance, Chief Olu Falae, as the traditional ruler of Ilu-Abo in Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

Akeredolu who said the upgrade of the traditional stool of Ilu-Abo follows the report and recommendation of Justice Ajama Commission, said the upgrade traditional rulers across the state should not cause anarchy.

The governor who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Chief Gbenga Ale warned against crisis in every community within the state and described traditional rulers are stakeholders who play vital role in ensuring the security of lives and property of their subjects in their domains.

According to him, traditional rulers can be helpful in providing adequate security in the country, pointing out that they are supposed to be given an opportunity to make their own contributions in finding a lasting solution to the security challenges ravaging Nigeria as a nation.

He described the former SGF as hardworking, honest, and committed to the development of its immediate environment, saying that the Oluabo of Ilu-Abo is one of the few highly reputable and respected personalities, not only within Ondo State but in Nigeria as a whole.

He noted that the presentation of the staff office is a long awaited victory and a big breakthrough for the entire people of Ilu-Abo and Ondo state as a whole.

“What we are witnessing today is a big breakthrough. Out of all the Obas upgraded to the status of first class oba, Akure North has nine in all with Oba Samuel Oluyemi Falae as one of the beneficiaries.

“Let me use this opportunity to tell you that your appointment is divinely orchestrated, you have seen it all in the government, civil service and I want to appeal to you to continue with your elder statesmanship attitude as usual.

“The priority of this administration is the security of lives and properties and we in government can be sure that with you as the Oba of Ilu-Abo, we have no worries as we are confident of your capability.





“Please note that government will not tolerate any incessant appointments of local chiefs by any traditional ruler outside his own jurisdiction, on this note, accept my hearty congratulations on your new office.”

In his acceptance speech, Oba Olu Falae, expressed his readiness to join hands with the

people of the town to bring unprecedented development to the community, saying as the Olu of Ilu Abo, he has been facilitating development to the community within the last seven years.

He said ” this community has witnessed tremendous progress. I have been a servant king here, heartily serving the people to bring a change to the community.

“I usually grade this road every year, Ilu Abo is a big community and I will be grateful if the government can help us make this road more motorable and embark on infrastructural development for the good of all”

Some personalities present at the presentation of instrument of appointment and staff of office to the former SGF include former Minister of Transportation, Hon. Rotimi Ameachi, Afenifere leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, Presidential candidate of Social Democratic Party, Adewole Adebayo, Eyitayo Jegede, the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi and other traditional rulers across the state.