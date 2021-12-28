Obasanjo to Clark: I have no disdain for the Niger Delta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has responded to Chief Edwin Clark’s accusation that his disdain and insincerity for the people of Niger Delta has not waned.

Obasanjo, in his reply, said that he has no dislike for the people of the Niger Delta nor any part of the country.

Recall that Clark, the chairman of the Board of Trustees, Ijaw National Congress (INC) had written an open letter to Obasanjo saying that Obasanjo’s comment that the oil found in the Niger Delta does not belong to the people of the region represents his continuous arrogant stance and disposition against Niger Delta.

However, the former president in a letter titled “My response to the open letter by Clark”, said, “Let me proceed with the most basic constitutional fact that you cannot have two entities in a sovereign State.

“I have never shown any anger, distraught with Niger Delta region nor any part of Nigeria.

“Some of the languages you have deployed to describe me in your letter are offensive, uncouth and I totally and completely rejected them.

“I am not inconsistent, hypocritical, unstatesman, and nor am I anybody’s lackey.

“You use your own yardstick to judge others. I hope you think and adjust. Negotiation achieves better results than dictation.”

