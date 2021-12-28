Almajiri centre trains vulnerable persons on skill acquisition in Kebbi

The Almajiri Support Initiative and Training Centre in Birnin-Kebbi has trained and graduated 5,000 Almaniris, orphans, cripples and other vulnerable people in the society.

The affected person were trained and graduated in trades such as knitting, carpentry, welding, hair barbing. Others include, hairdressing, driving and food confectioneries to make them self independent in their various communities.

In an interview with Journalists shortly after the ceremony in Birnin-Kebbi, the Proprietor and Founder of the Centre, Comrade Shehu Umar explained that the centre enrolled different types of less privileged people as students in the training centre among which includes dump, deaf, blind and other persons with physical challenges.

He called on well to do in the society to come to the aids of the centre with foodstuffs and clothes, according to him only the management of the Center careers for the well being of the Students.

Comrade Umar expressed gratitude to the wife of the state governor, Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Emir of Arugungu, Trade Unions domicile in the State for their contributions to the Centre.

