Thugs disrupt Zamfara State PDP congress

Hours after the commencement of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) state congress in Zamfara State, some political thugs attacked and vandalized the exercise.

The congress which was initially billed to kick off at the Zaitun Oil mill, behind State Pilgrim Board had to be suspended.

Malam Aminu Gyangyam, Principal Private Secretary to Zamfara state Deputy Governor, Barrister Mahdi Aliyu alleged that supporters loyal to attack loyal to the state Governor Bello Mohammed Matawallen Maradun carried out the attack.

It was gathered that the thugs invaded the venue in the early hours of Monday and destroyed the voting materials, nomination forms, two vehicles belonging to party members, chairs and set canopies ablaze.

Aminu maintained that the party will not be intimidated by the incident, noting that the congress will still go ahead as scheduled.

However, in a swift reaction to the allegations levelled, the APC loyal to Governor Matawalle in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris Gusau titled ‘Let Zamfara Be’ condemned PDP for disrupting the peace in the state.

‘It is highly disheartening to wake up in a peaceful atmosphere only for it to be short-lived by the sad incident of fights that broke within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state where its thugs wreaked havoc on the venue of its state congresses leaving an unclaimed detritus.

‘No doubt, the good people of Zamfara are beginning to enjoy the return of peace following the efforts of His Excellency, Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle MON in addressing security issues in the state.

“The governor has also times without number unequivocally said he will and has maintained a conducive political environment in the state which is also being enjoyed.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state will not accept any breach from this peace and will not want the PDP out of its share carelessness and unfair treatment of members tamper with the peace as it demonstrated this morning (Monday).

Meanwhile, the APC loyal to former governor Yari also in a statement issued by the factional chairman of the publicity committee, Ibrahim Birnin Magaji said their faction would not descend so low to disrupt the congress.

While condemning the act, the state chairman of the APC faction loyal to the former governor, Liman Lawal Kaura called for a full-scale investigation.

It said doing, would unveil the perpetrators as well as the sponsors of the dastardly act which is capable of undermining the fragile security situation of the state.

According to him, it was not in the character of Former Governor, Hon. Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar (Shattiman Zamfara) while in office as the Executive Governor for 8 years to use any instrument of Party or Government to cause mayhem to any of the opposition Political Parties at any point in time.

He stressed that when the PDP was to hold its Presidential Campaign Rally for the 2019 General Election in Gusau, access to State Government Facility where it received its then Presidential Candidate, HE Alhaji Atiku Abubakar was granted to the Party by his administration.

