Obasanjo, IBB mourn Buhari’s passing

Former Nigerian leaders, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), have expressed deep sorrow over the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away on Sunday in London.

In separate condolence statements, the elder statesmen paid glowing tributes to the late Nigerian leader, describing him as a patriot who served the country with distinction as a soldier, administrator, and statesman.

Obasanjo, in a statement issued in Abeokuta, Ogun State, noted that Buhari played his role dutifully throughout his life and gave his best to the country.

“It is with a heavy heart that I received this afternoon the passing to glory of a colleague, a comrade, a co-patriot, General Muhammadu Buhari,” Obasanjo said. “As a soldier, he played his role; as an administrator, he played his role; as a statesman, he played his role.”

He added that Buhari’s death comes at a critical time when Nigeria needed the wisdom and experience of leaders who have previously steered the country through difficult times.

“He will be sorely missed. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” Obasanjo concluded.

Also mourning the former President, General Ibrahim Babangida described Buhari as a brother, course mate, and fellow patriot whose life was defined by discipline, humility, and unwavering loyalty to Nigeria.

In a personal tribute, Babangida recalled their shared history that began in 1962 at the Nigerian Military Training College in Kaduna, noting that Buhari stood out early as a principled and deeply patriotic officer.

“Through the years, we shared trenches and trials, dreams and disappointments, victories and moments of reflection,” IBB said. “Our bond was forged not only by military training but by a shared commitment to service and love for country.”

He acknowledged that while they may have held differing views at times, Buhari’s sincerity and patriotism were never in doubt.

“His passing today is not just the loss of a former Head of State or two-term civilian President—it is the loss of a symbol. He embodied the transition from the old guard to the new republic,” Babangida stated.

He prayed for Allah’s forgiveness for the late leader and extended condolences to his wife, Aisha Buhari, their children and grandchildren, as well as the entire nation.

“May his legacy endure, and may Allah (SWT) grant him Aljannatul Firdaus,” he concluded.

