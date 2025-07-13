JUST IN: Three-storey building collapses in Kano, occupants trapped

A three-storey building has reportedly collapsed in Abedi, Sabongari area of Kano State allegedly following a heavy downpour.

According to an eyewitness, Yahya Ibrahim who confirmed the incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday evening, following a heavy downpour in the area.

It was stated that several occupants may be trapped beneath the rubble, though the exact number remains unknown as of the time of filing this report.

Residents are urgently calling on emergency response agencies to begin rescue operations.

It will also be recalled that this comes barely a year after a similar incident claimed the lives of four children from the same family in the Sabongari area of Kano State.

Details later…

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE