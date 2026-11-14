OAU’s Dramatic Arts Department marks 50th anniversary

FIFTY years after becoming one of Nigeria’s most innovative centres for theatre, the Department of Dramatic Arts at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, is celebrating a legacy that extends well beyond the campus.

Founded in the mid-1970s at what was then the University of Ife, the department helped reshape African theatre by challenging Western conventions and putting indigenous performance, oral history, music, dance, and ritual at the centre of its academic and artistic work.

The department’s history is closely linked to two major figures in Nigerian theatre: playwright and Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, its first head, and playwright and director, the late Professor Ola Rotimi, whose organisational and artistic work helped build its foundations.

From the start, the department aimed to be more than a typical academic institution. It wanted to create a place where theatre could question society, recover indigenous knowledge, and engage directly with the political and cultural realities of postcolonial Africa.

With Soyinka as leader, this vision became a unique approach to drama education. The department drew on Yoruba cosmology, ritual, and performance traditions, while also encouraging students to engage critically with current political issues.

Ola Rotimi’s contribution

The late Professor Ola Rotimi also played a key role in the department’s creation. His work was central in turning theatre experimentation at Ife into a formal academic programme.

As a senior research fellow at the Institute of African Studies, Rotimi did much of the groundwork between 1976 and 1977. He helped set up the academic and artistic framework that later became the Department of Dramatic Arts.

When the university dissolved the Institute of African Studies in 1977, Rotimi managed the transition and developed the first academic programmes. These included a four-year BA and a one-year Certificate in Dramatic Arts, which went on to train nearly 1,000 people for careers in theatre and media.

Rotimi later set up the Department of Theatre Arts at the University of Port Harcourt, leaving a framework that would shape many generations of Nigerian performers and scholars.

A theatre school that shaped generations

For 50 years, the department has trained playwrights, directors, actors, academics, and media professionals whose work has shaped Nigeria’s cultural scene and the broader African creative world.

Its distinguished alumni and associates include eminent academics, Professors Ahmed Yerima, Sola Fosudo and Tunji Azeez. The late Dr Kola Oyewo, Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi and the late Professor Tejumola Olaniyan.

Prominent graduates include the actors and broadcasters Yemi Solade, Yemi Sodimu, Segun Arinze, Chuck Mike, Bayo Bankole, popularly known as Boy Alinco, and the singer Asake.

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For Dr Toyin Bifarin, the current head of department, the 50th anniversary is a chance to look back at the department’s founding ideas and think about how they matter today.

At a media interaction to announce the anniversary last Friday in Lagos, Bifarin called the department a place where many important figures in African literature and the arts have started out. She stressed its ongoing commitment to human rights, civic awareness, and social change.

The anniversary celebrations, she said, would provide an opportunity to recognise the institution’s achievements while considering the future of African performance.

The official opening ceremony was held on Thursday, November 12, at the Pit Theatre.

Aside this, an anniversary lecture will hold on January 12, 2027, with Professor Bode Sowande as the speaker. There will also be a panel discussion led by Professor Ahmed Yerima and Paulyn Ugbodaga as part of the programme.

A four-day celebration and homecoming is also planned for early 2027, bringing together alumni, theatre professionals, cultural leaders, and scholars from Nigeria and beyond.

The programme will feature a variety night, academic sessions, a Juma’at service, campus tours, a veterans’ day, a grand gala dinner for the 50th anniversary, a fundraising event, and an interdenominational service.

However, beyond the celebrations, the anniversary will also highlight the real challenges the department is facing.

With about 900 students, the department faces serious infrastructure problems that could affect the quality of its training and productions.

Alumni are asking the government, companies, and philanthropists to help fund a programme to renew the department’s infrastructure.

Top priorities include renovating the theatre, adding modern lighting and sound systems, improving toilets and changing rooms for students and staff, and setting up studios for radio, podcasting, and film production.

The department also hopes to get a tour bus to support shows and performances outside the university. This would help students reconnect with the public spaces and communities that have always shaped its artistic vision. To help the next generation build on the department’s legacy, Bifarin and the other alums at the event called for investment in the spaces, equipment, and opportunities that keep theatre alive.