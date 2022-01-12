NYSC ultra-modern printing press to commence operations soon ― DG

Latest News
By Adetola Bademosi - Abuja
NYSC ultra-modern printing press soon to commence operations, NYSC generated over N1bn revenue , corps members to provide vaccination, Unvaccinated corps members,corps member to promote unity, NYSC warns prospective Corps members against presenting fake COVID-19 document, NYSC DG cautions employers, Engaging in community politics prohibited, Accept posting in good faith, NYSC boss hails Corps, DG Tasks Corp Members DG Tasks Corp Members ,Corps members to repeat service, Add value to your community, NYSC DG tasks corps members, NYSC threatens to punish corps, NYSC DG tasks corps, Avoid journeys beyond 6 pm, No corps member in camp, dilapidating camp facilities, NYSC plans four-day outreach, nysc, NYSC receives test kits, NYSC DG warns politicians, NYSC sensitises corps members , NYSC commends corps members , no COVID-19 palliatives in orientation camps, FG yet to give approval, NYSC DG, corps members, Edo election, NYSC denies plans to reopen, NYSC, corps member, kidnap, skills acquisition, 60 hectares rice farm, NYSC 2021 Batch 'A' mobilization, unqualified corps members, Corps member hit by bullet
National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Director General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has disclosed that operations would soon begin at the scheme’s ultra-modern printing press, Kaduna.

Ibrahim, who made the disclosure when he inspected the new building and the various equipment installed in Kaduna, expressed satisfaction at the level of work so far carried out.

According to the DG, the establishment of the Printing Press was in line with his administration’s policy on reinvigorating the NYSC Ventures as well as promoting human capital development.

The Director-General added that the completion of the outfit in Kaduna would provide more impetus for the setting up of similar platforms in the remaining five geopolitical zones of the country.

He announced that all State Secretariats of the Scheme within the North West Zone and other contiguous States would be mandated to patronize the new outfit while also charging its managers to embark on an aggressive drive for public patronage.

Conducting the DG around the complex, the Head of the NYSC Printing Press, Kaduna, Mr Sam Nkwopara, commended the initiative behind setting up the outfit and described it as another major feat added to the long list of the DG’s outstanding accomplishments.

Nkwopara said the outfit was ready to handle general printing work for NYSC formations and the general public in the North-West zone and other contiguous states.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.

FACT CHECK: US Did Not Give Nigeria 48 Hours Ultimatum To Detain Abba Kyari

CLAIM: Several social media posts claim the United States of America (USA) gave Nigeria’s Federal Government 48 hours to detain suspended Deputy Police Commissioner, Abba Kyari, or face severe sanctions.

VERDICT: The claim is false and misleading. The US did not give Nigerian Federal Government 48 hours ultimatum to detain Abba Kyari.

You might also like
Latest News

Oyinlola mourns Alao-Akala

Latest News

Nigerians are tired of stories on killings ― Lawan

Latest News

Stop kidnappers, herders from attacking our people, traditional ruler tells FCTA

Latest News

Audit Query: NPA to refund N40.13bn, $921.64m, £289,931.82m to FG

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More