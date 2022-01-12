Nollywood icon, Femi Adebayo becomes StarTimes brand ambassador

Famous Nollywood actor, Femi Adebayo has been appointed as a brand ambassador by the digital-TV platform, StarTimes.

The filmmaker was unveiled by StarTimes on Monday.

The endorsement deal, according to StarTimes, re-enforces their commitment to broader investment in local content.

Femi Adebayo, who enjoys cult followership in the movie industry, will be instrumental in strengthening the bond between the brand and its customers.

StarTimes opted to identify with the actor because of his strong connection with entertainment lovers. StarTimes recently made a broader commitment to Nollywood with the production of two-hit series, ‘Ile-Alayo’, and ‘Okirika’. Both series gained massive viewership on StarTimes when they were released in December. Ile-Alayo was produced by Femi Adebayo.

Chief Executive Officer, StarTimes, Alex Jian said Femi Adebayo is an actor who exhibits all that StarTimes, an affordable digital-TV platform, stands for.

“StarTimes made digital-TV entertainment available to all homes and has continued to offer unmatched service delivery to every household, irrespective of income level.

“Adebayo is greatly loved by Nollywood fans. We are delighted to have Femi Adebayo as our brand ambassador. Over the years, Femi has continued to add value to our TV screens. We are delighted with this partnership. We have decided to work with the veteran actor who also shares our core values in terms of dedication, service, and quality entertainment.”

On his part, Femi Adebayo said, “StarTimes offers something tasty. It resonates with the kind of entertainment that Femi Adebayo always doles out. I am happy to represent the StarTimes brand.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.

FACT CHECK: US Did Not Give Nigeria 48 Hours Ultimatum To Detain Abba Kyari

CLAIM: Several social media posts claim the United States of America (USA) gave Nigeria’s Federal Government 48 hours to detain suspended Deputy Police Commissioner, Abba Kyari, or face severe sanctions.

VERDICT: The claim is false and misleading. The US did not give Nigerian Federal Government 48 hours ultimatum to detain Abba Kyari.