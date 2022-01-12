Oyinlola mourns Alao-Akala

Former Osun State governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, on Wednesday, described the death of his former counterpart in Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala, as a rude shock and a great loss to Nigeria.

Prince Oyinlola, in a statement, said the death of Akala was a personal loss to him just as he said it had created a huge void in the lives of Oyo State, Yorubaland and the country.

He said: “Otunba Alao-Akala was my friend, brother and associate. He was a very good man who loved to see all men and women that came his way happy. His patriotic zeal and commitment to the development of Oyo State and of Nigeria were very visible for all to see and feel. He was a man who had no enemy.

“As governor of Oyo State, he interacted closely with all of us, the then South-West governors, in promoting and protecting the common interests of the South-West. He gave his very best to Oyo State and to Ogbomoso, his hometown. His place will be very difficult to fill.

“That he left us so soon is very unfortunate. We are all poorer for it but the consolation is that he lived well and died a very fulfilled man. I pray that God will repose his soul and grant the family he left behind the fortitude to bear the loss.”

