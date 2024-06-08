The National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) had said a compulsory requirement for the 2024 Batch B registration is National Identity Number (NIN)

This was made public on Saturday 8th June 2024 on the official X account of the scheme.

“This is to inform all Prospective Corps members that National Identification Number (NIN) is a compulsory requirement for them to register for NYSC Mobilization into National Service”

It was further said that prospective Corp members who might be facing issues with linking NIN with the registration the commission is aware and an upgrade is going on to resolve this

“The NYSC is aware of issues affecting the National Identification Number (NIN) linkage in the ongoing online registration for the 2024 Batch ‘B’ Service Year”

“All PCMs are advised to be patient as the NYSC is working with the National Identification Management Commission (NIMC) to resolve the issue.”