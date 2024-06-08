An Onitsha high court in Anambra State has ordered the Nigeria Police to pay N5 million to a panel beater, Mr. Friday Onyeobi, for wrongful arrest, detention, and torture.

The Onitsha High Court 4, presided over by Justice S. N. Odili, also restrained the Police from further arresting, harassing, or intimidating Mr. Onyeobi.

Onyeobi’s lawyer, Callistus Mmagu, had dragged the Police and Esiobi Okwudili to court, praying for damages to be paid to his client for the torture and wrongful detention.

Okwudili Esiobi, who was Onyeobi’s friend, had taken a Rav Four car to him at Omagba Phase II, Onitsha, to sell. However, the car, along with some others, was stolen from where they were parked on June 13, 2023.

When Onyeobi informed his friend that his car had been stolen, he was not convinced and reported the matter to the Onitsha Area Command.

However, when it seemed to him that the Police at the Area Command were not doing enough, he reported the matter again to the Special Anti-Cult Squad of Police (SPACS) in Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area of the State.

At the SPACS office in Obosi, Onyeobi was subjected to untold torture, including being placed under several six-inch blocks, having his hands and legs tied together, and being hung face down on a cross-pole, all in an attempt to make him confess to stealing the vehicle.

His counsel, Mmagu C.C. Esq., took him on bail and filed a Fundamental Rights application against the Police and Okwudili, asking for N25M in damages.

Delivering the judgment on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, Justice Odili criticized the Police for their illegal actions and Okwudili for moving from the Area Command to the Anti-Cult unit.

The Judge condemned the wrongful detention of the panel beater, the torture, and the degrading conditions he was subjected to, stating that there was no justification for such treatment.

He said the judgment would serve as a deterrent to other Police officers who might want to act beyond the law and abuse or torture citizens.

Mmagu commended the judiciary for being the last hope of the common man, particularly praising Justice S.N. Odili for the courage to deliver such a wonderful judgment.