NYSC to convert skills’ acquisition centre in Gombe to school ― DG

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has said it will seek approval for its skills ‘acquisition centre in Lafiyawo community, Gombe to be upgraded to a school.

It said this would serve youths and corps members in the northeast.

The Director-General of the NYSC, Brig-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, said this on Thursday while assessing the centre, which was damaged by windstorm recently.

Ibrahim said the school would be one of the six skills’ acquisition schools to be built in the six geo-political zones of the country.

He said that skills’ acquisition was very important in view of its capacity to make youths become self-employed and even become employers of labour.

According to him, the impact of skills acquisition centres in the fight against COVID-19 by corps members has been impressive.

“By producing face masks, sanitisers, antiseptic soaps and other fabricated machines, you can see why we need to fix this centre as soon as possible,” he said.

He advised corps members to continue to put to maximum use skills acquired during their service year to ensure that they were financially independent. (NAN)

