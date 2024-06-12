The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) medical teams in Kogi have provided free medical services to over 2 million people under the HIRD platforms.

Speaking at the flag-off at Maigari Place, Lokoja, the Kogi State Coordinator of NYSC, Mr. Femi Osungbohun, said the medical outreach was being conducted under the NYSC Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD) program.

Osungbohun noted that the NYSC-HIRD was launched in 2014 as part of NYSC’s determination to deepen the impact of its healthcare services.

According to him, the medical outreach is conducted on a quarterly basis to increase access for the benefiting communities.

“The NYSC-HIRD is a platform for promoting the well-being of indigent persons at the grassroots by granting them access to free and quality healthcare.

“The program is largely implemented through medical outreaches in communities across the country, during which Corps Medical Volunteers carry out diagnosis and treatment.

“This includes minor medical procedures and referrals of patients, while drugs, eyeglasses, and other medical consumables are also given to patients free of charge.

“I am pleased to report that, so far, over 2 million persons have been attended to by the NYSC medical teams under the HIRD platforms.

“In addition to the treatment of patients, the medical outreaches also feature sensitization of community members on disease prevention and care,” Osungbohun said.

He, therefore, urged the people to avail themselves of the free medical services, while commending the Maigari of Lokoja for his moral and financial support for the program.

Osungbohun thanked the government and good people of Kogi for being part of the NYSC-HIRD and commended the corps members for their tireless efforts towards the program’s success.

In his remarks, the Maigari of Lokoja, Alhaji Ibrahim Kabiru Gambo, commended the NYSC for the gesture towards his people, especially the indigent in Lokoja.

Maigari, who was represented by Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar, noted that the NYSC had recently organized an environmental sanitation exercise at Kabawa communities to ensure a clean environment.

“We are grateful to NYSC because we have never witnessed this kind of gesture in our communities before. This will go a long way to impact the health of our people,” the royal father said.

The highlight of the occasion was the health talk by the President of NYSC Medical CDS, Dr. Adeniyi Ayomide, as well as enlightenment on mental health.

The beneficiaries were screened for high blood pressure, diabetes, eye issues, malaria, and other health challenges, and given free drugs.

One of the beneficiaries, Hajia Kenchi Nasidi, commended the NYSC for the gesture and prayed Allah to continue to bless the scheme.

“May Allah continue to bless the NYSC for giving us free drugs and treatment,” Nasidi said.