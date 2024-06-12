No fewer than 400 undergraduates from Akoko Southeast and Southwest Federal Constituency of Ondo have benefited from the bursary award by the lawmaker representing the constituency, Hon. Adegboyega Adefarati.

Adefarati who distributed the sum of N50,000 to the students, said the bursary scheme was put in place for the undergraduates in the constituency to ameliorate the financial burden of the students.

Speaking on the distribution of the bursary, the media aide to the lawmaker, Oluwole Ehinola, said applications are invited from all eligible students in tertiary institutions within the constituency of the bursary.

He said after the closing date, some criteria were adopted in generating the list of the shortlisted candidates.

Ehinola said; “We ensured effective spread across the 26 wards of the Federal Constituency by spreading across tertiary institutions, which universities, Polytechnics, schools of nursing, and others.

“We ensured over 50 percent of the candidates were shortlisted on merit while Interests across political parties and traditional institutions were taken care of, while students with special courses were also considered”.

He further stated, “While congratulating the beneficiaries, we want to assure the constituents of the sustainability and expansion of the programme to accommodate more candidates in next edition.

“If you are not privileged to benefit this year, please, ensure you apply for the next one because there will be a consideration for that”.

