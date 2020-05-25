NYSC cancels passing-out ceremonial parade for 2019 Batch ‘B’ Stream1 corps members

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has cancelled the passing-out ceremonial parade for the 2019 Batch “B” Stream1 corps members, which is slated to hold on May 28th 2020.

It said the development is due to the threat posed by the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The scheme in a statement issued in Abuja, on Monday, by the Director of Public Relations, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, said in line with the COVID-19 protocol of social/physical distancing, Certificate of National Service (CNS) will be issued to qualified Corps Members at the Local Government level.

“Accordingly, a full complement of NYSC Officers have been mobilised for the distribution; and shall do so from ten service points in each of the Local Government Councils,” the statement partly read.

Also, it explained that certificate issuance will be delayed for ten days to allow for a seamless and cumbersome distribution process.

“As a precautionary measure, the distribution shall be staggered for a period of ten days in the first instance, in order to remove anxiety from the concerned corps members, in addition to making the activity seamless and less cumbersome,” it added.

While congratulating corps members for the successful completion of the service, which it described as “a major milestone”, the scheme urged them to ensure;” the strictest observance of discipline; anchored on orderliness, adherence to instructions, added to the rules of social/physical distancing, use of facemask, hand sanitiser and proper washing of the hands with liquid soap for at least twenty seconds during the activity.”

It further warned corps Members who are currently not in their states of service against violating the ban on inter-state journeys but noted that they could proceed to their respective States of service to collect their CNS as soon as the ban is lifted and it is safe to travel.

“Kindly note that unclaimed certificates shall be returned to the NYSC National Directorate Headquarters, Abuja two weeks after the lifting of the inter-state travel ban

“Please, always stay in touch with our social media platforms, as well as the mainstream media for further information,” it stressed.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE