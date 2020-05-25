Eid-el-Fitr: Christian group felicitates Muslims, sues for peaceful coexistence

A Bauchi based religious group known as ‘Christians Solidarity Movement on COVID-19’, has congratulated the entire Muslims faithful in the state for the successful completion of this year’s Ramadan fast and the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr.

Chairman of the Group, Pastor Magaji Zakka, made the commendation in an interview with Journalists in Bauchi while reacting to the activities lined up mark the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr in the state commending the peaceful atmosphere under which the Sallah was celebrated.

Pastor Zakka Magaji also said that his group celebrates with the Islamic followers for witnessing yet another season of Sallah celebration, which required love, peace and sacrifice in unifying the country.

He, however, urged them to make good use of the lessons learnt during the Ramadan to work with other well-meaning groups and all Nigerians in order to move the country forward positively.

The group Chairman also used the medium to charge religious leaders and their followers not to relent in praying for God’s intervention over the COVID-19 pandemic which is affecting the country negatively thereby retarding economic growth and development.

The leader of the group then used the forum to thank the State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed, and his cabinet for working hand in hand with all the stakeholders in the state to successfully manage cases of coronavirus in the state.

Zakka Magaji disclosed that the Christians Solidarity Movement on COVID-19 is a movement that has come to stay in Bauchi State to promote peace, unity and harmonious relationship among diverse ethnic and religious groups in the country for a common goal, especially on the global outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic

He then called on politicians in the state to forget their differences and rally round the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government in the state and commended the efforts of Governor Mohammed saying within one year in office the state has witnessed huge successes in all aspect of human development.

He, however, appealed to the general public to intensify prayers for the Mohammed led government to fulfil all its campaign promises toward nations building.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE