Nvidia’s board has reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive officer, president and a member of the board, reversing its decision to accept his resignation nearly two weeks ago, the company announced on Monday.

The reinstatement followed reports of multiple extramarital affairs involving Huang, including one with a woman whom US officials reportedly feared could be working with Chinese intelligence and another with a subordinate.

Nvidia’s board said it had consulted senior officials of the US government before reaching its decision, adding that it was confident Huang posed no national security risk.

In a statement published on the company’s investor relations website, the board said its decision followed discussions and meetings with Huang, during which it assessed his candour and ability to lead the technology company.

The board said it was satisfied with the outcome of those discussions and decided to return him to his leadership positions.

The announcement triggered a sharp reaction in the financial markets, with Nvidia shares rising 29 per cent in pre-market trading on Monday.

US President Donald Trump welcomed the decision, describing the board’s move as appropriate and arguing that Huang’s leadership was important to the company’s success and the American economy.

“The NVIDIA Board of Directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO,” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

“The Country needs Jensen’s leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy.”

Trump also said the US Attorney General did not have evidence that Huang had engaged in unlawful conduct.

The president had previously expressed support for the possibility of Huang returning to lead the company.

The reinstatement marks a reversal of the board’s earlier position. Last week, newly appointed board chair Harvey Jones said during Nvidia’s earnings call that the board had unanimously accepted Huang’s voluntary resignation and did not intend to reinstate him.

The board’s latest decision, however, restores Huang to the company’s top leadership roles, amid renewed market reaction to the announcement.

(CNN)