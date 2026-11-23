President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has tasked the Yoruba nation activist and founder of Iru Ekun Security Network, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, to ensure a South West secured against any threat to the peace and safety of the people.

He also harped on healthy synergy between Iru Ekun, a homegrown security initiative, and the Police, the Nigerian Army, the Department of State Services (DSS) and other relevant stakeholders to further stem the tide of insecurity in Yoruba states ahead of the January 2027 general elections.

Tinubu gave the charge during a brief meeting with Igboho inside his official car shortly after the Saturday All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council rally held at the popular Mapo Hall, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

A statement by Igboho’s media office hinted that Tinubu held a brief session with him, which focused on the activities of Iru Ekun and the critical need for the operatives to work effectively with all security agencies in improving the security of rural communities and urban centres.

The statement quoted Igboho to have stated: “After Ibadan Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) rally on Saturday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu called me into his car and instructed me to continue working with security agencies to ensure peace and stability of South West.

“I was honoured by our president on Saturday when I had brief discussion with him inside his official car before the presidential convoy moved out of the ancient Mapo Hall premises, Ibadan on Saturday. It vividly shows that Mr President values our selfless efforts to galvanise and improve security and safety of our people.

“Our discussion lasted for about five minutes. Mr President directed that we must sustain our operations by securing rural communities, urban centres and our forests in Yorubaland against terrorists from neighbouring African countries.

“Mr President emphasised that Iru Ekun cooperation with all security agencies is germane to tackle criminalities in Yorubaland, including our agrarian settlements and forest reserves. He said we should monitor all terrains with a viewing to preventing infiltration by terrorists from Lake Chad, Mali and other African countries.

“We were also instructed to provide security to all Nigerians within our jurisdictions regardless of ethnic, religion and political divides. He stressed that our security duties must be carried out by informing security agencies ahead such that positive results and impacts can be achieved in restoring the confidence of the people in government’s responsibility of providing security for the citizenry,” the statement concluded.