NUT threatens to down tools over attacks on schools

THE National leadership of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has threatened to down tools if decisive actions are not taken to address the ugly trend, saying it is highly disturbed by the re-emerging incidence of school invasion and abduction of teachers and students across the country’s educational institutions.

NUT Secretary-General, Dr Mike Ike Ene, while reacting to the invasion of Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State, by armed men in a statement on Tuesday, called on the Federal Government to ensure the safe release of the students and teachers held in captivity.

He said it was unfortunate that the current administration has failed to secure the lives of Nigerians and innocent school children who often become prey to the attackers.

He said: “In light of these recent developments, the Nigeria Union of Teachers may be compelled to down tools pending when it is safe for our members to teach and guide our pupils and students without fear of abduction by these faceless enemies of educational prosperity of the Nigerian Nation”.

NUT scribe recalled that the wicked and merciless hands of anti-education terrorist clinched Mr Alu Ola Paul a Headteacher with Olagua Primary School Ohordua in Edo State, and Kidnapped him on his way to work on the 1st December 2020 and released six days later.

Ike Ene, said: “In the same vein, on the 8th December 2020, Mrs Gladys Niemogha Belleh and Mrs Blessing Emunefe both of whom are teachers of Ohorhe Secondary School Effurun in Delta State were kidnapped in their school premises by armed bandits and are yet to be released, thereby throwing both families, students, and the school community into emotional and overall destabilization.

“Similarly, the Night of Friday 11th December 2020 Government Science Secondary School Kankara in Katsina State, was invaded by armed bandits with reports that 333 students are yet to be accounted for as at today, this dastardly act has sent shivers through the spine of other members of the entire school community of Katsina state.

“These incidents are sad reminders of previous ugly events in Chibok and Dapchi, where Bokoharam terrorist had attacked and abducted students creating a monumental disruption of school activities and impeding our nations educational growth and advancement while subjecting family members and relatives to unimaginable trauma.

“The recent condemnable events of Bandits attack on schools, if not immediately addressed will largely affect the 2019/2020 academic calender which has already been disrupted by the six-month-long lockdown caused by the Covid- 19 pandemic.

“As a union, the NUT will not fold her hands and watch enemies of educational development to threaten the nations educational system to suffocation.

“As such we wish to remind our government at all levels, of their primary responsibility as enshrined in the constitution which is the security of lives and property of the entire Nigerian citizens.

“The NUT makes bold to demand that government must rise to this challenge and take up its responsibility to guarantee and execute this general principle and commitment of providing adequate security to all our educational institutions and the nation at large,” he said.

NUT Secretary-General said, unfortunately, it was becoming apparent that government could not provide security and safety of teachers, students and the educational community across Nigeria, saying this unfortunate situation must be addressed without further contemplation.

NUT, however, appealed to all stakeholders to join hands with the government and security agencies to provide adequate protection for the students, pupils, teachers and the school communities, to ensure that educational activities were not hampered by enemies of the nations educational system using schools as soft targets. In order not to escalate the disruption of our academic calendar which is in a fragile state as a result of Covid- 19 pandemic. NUT also called on the Federal, States and Local government to ensure adequate security and 24-hour surveillance around our schools.

“Also the government must begin to consider the implementation of Life Insurance and Hazard Allowance to teachers in our Basic and Senior Secondary Schools as approved by His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR on the occasion of the World Teachers’ Day 2020.

“Our prayers are with families of the abducted teachers and students as we hold unto government on their promise to ensure their safe release to be reunited with family members and relatives without further delay,” he said.

Zamfara closes 10 schools over Katsina students’ kidnap

The Zamfara State government has ordered the immediate closure of 10 secondary schools bordering Katsina State. Addressing newsmen in this office on Tuesday evening, the state Commissioner for Education, Dr Abdullahi Ibrahim Gusau, said the closure was as a result of recent abduction of students at the Government Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State.

Dr Gusau said Governor Bello Mohammed Mattawale had approved the closure of the 10 schools, which include seven boarding and three-day secondary schools.

He said: “The following schools, as a matter of security concern, have been ordered to close their today (Tuesday), G.S.S.Tsafe (boarding), G.S.S B/Magaji (boarding), G.D.S.S Nasarawa Mailayi (day), G.D.S.S Gusami (day), G.A.S.S Zurmi (boarding), G.D.S.S Gurbinbore (day), G.G.S.S Moriki (boarding), Science Secondary School, Shinkafi (boarding), Science Secondary School, D/Sadau (boarding) and Science Secondary School, Bukkuyum (boarding).”

The commissioner explained that the closure was part of measures to protect the students following bandits’ attack on a school in Kankara. He said the schools would remain close until the security situation improves.

