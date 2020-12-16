[ICYMI] 8 feared dead in Port Harcourt stampede over Christmas palliative

ABOUT eight persons were on Tuesday morning feared dead following a stampede that occurred at a Pinkcoin office in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The incident happened at Rumudara area in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state as people went to collect Christmas palliatives from the company.

Pinkcoin is an online blockchain digital assets firm designed for giving charity.

Eyewitnesses said the incident, which happened at about 7:30 a.m., was caused by a stampede, just as they blamed the company for poor crowd management.

It was gathered that the Pinkcoin coordinators invited everyone who registered with them in the local government area to come and redeem their Christmas palliatives, which resulted in the incident.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state police command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident, adding that the police were taking up the matter.

