THe chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya (MC Oluomo), has asked the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to stop interfering in the affairs of the transport union and allow it to go through a peaceful transition of leadership at the national level.

He also warned the NLC leadership against using the transport union’s internal crisis to blackmail the Federal Government.

Akinsanya, in a statement on Tuesday, criticised the NLC leadership for bringing up the issue of the union’s crisis during the negotiation with representatives of the government over its planned strike over fuel subsidy removal.

The NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) issued a strike notice billed to commence on Tuesday before shelving the industrial action.

But Akinsanya said the two labour unions included the NURTW and Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) crises among issues discussed during their negotiation with the Federal Government.

However, he said: “The meeting later agreed that the matters be handled in line with relevant International Labour Organisation (ILO) conventions and the Nigeria Labour Acts. A resolution of the ongoing impasse is expected by or before October 13.”

Akinsanya faulted the inclusion of the NURTW crisis among the issues raised by the labour leaders, stating that it was a ploy to blackmail the government.





He urged the labour leaders to allow the transport union to organise itself in line with its constitution.

The NLC, he said, could not impose the erstwhile president of the NURTW, Tajudeen Baruwa, whose tenure elapsed on August 28, 2023.

He condemned what he called the undue interference and biased disposition of the NLC, noting that such “negates the ideals and principles of the Trade Union Act.”

Akinsanya explained: “As I have rightly said, Baruwa’s tenure has elapsed. For there not to be any form of lacuna, the union’s Board of Trustees inaugurated a 24-man caretaker committee to steer the ship and conduct generally acceptable zonal and national delegate conferences to usher in new leadership at the national level.

“According to our union’s constitution, all elective posts are zoned to each of the six zones making up the NURTW. For instance, Zone 2, which comprises the South West states, has three elective positions – national president, vice president and trustee – zoned to it. Before anyone can aspire for a national position, such a person must make recourse to his zone for endorsement or election.

“After the tenure of Alhaji Usman Yasin, Baruwa and Tajudeen Agbede showed interest in the presidency of the union, and Baruwa won the election at the zonal level, hence became the national president.

“Since his (Baruwa’s) tenure expired on August 28, he needs to be re-elected or endorsed by Zone 2 to return to the office. Let him pick a form. As I speak, four persons have indicated interest and purchased forms to contest for the office. They are my humble self, Alhaji Agbede, Alhaji Akeem Adeosun Jango and Ekiti State council chairman, Omotayo Falope.

“The purported kangaroo election held by Baruwa in Nasarawa is dead on arrival because virtually all states of the federation have aligned with the 24–man caretaker committee to conduct zonal and national delegate conferences slated for 5th and 25th of October, respectively.

“The door of the union is still open to all prospective members of the union to seek and aspire for elective positions. So, Baruwa is free to come down to the zone to contest. The zone can as well endorse those to represent them as president, vice president and trustee at the zonal delegate congress.”

Akinsanya appealed to the NLC to allow the union go through a peaceful transition without any interference.

He said this would ensure the emergence of a popular candidate who would serve the interests and aspirations of the members.

