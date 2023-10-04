Kogi State Police Command arrested one Sunday Ugbada of Ogoh Okpo in Olamaboro Local Government area of the state for beheading a woman.

It was gathered that the woman was beheaded on her farm in Ogene Iga village in Olamaboro LGA of Kogi State.

Residents said a search party was organised on Monday when the woman had not returned from the farm since Sunday.

Sylvester Adaji, a resident, said, “We saw her corpse in an isolated place on her farm. To our surprise, her head was cut off and taken away by her assailants. We could only recognise her by her wares. It was a gory sight and a taboo on our land.”

The Police Command’s spokesman, SP William Aya, who confirmed the incident, said, “One Sunday Ugbada of Ogoh Okpo was arrested in connection with the crime. One Itel phone belonging to the victim was recovered from the suspect.”

