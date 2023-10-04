Following his recent victory at the Governorship election petitions tribunal, Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has extended his hand of fellowship to the opposition in Sokoto to build a better state.

The governor disclosed this at a prayer session organized to thank Allah for the victory he recorded at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal recently.

He said that the recent tribunal verdict on the governorship election in the state was a collective victory for the entire state and not for him or the APC alone.

The judgement, he added, was in line with the doctrine of fairness and justice on the part of the judiciary and urged it to maintain the tempo in the best interest of the nation’s democracy and the rule of law.

A statement signed by his media aide, Abubakar Bawa, said the Governor, to this end, called on the opposition in the state to join hands with his administration to move the state forward.

“Dr Aliyu said, his offer of the olive branch to the opposition was premised on the need to build a prosperous and economically viable state.

Doing so, according to Dr Aliyu, “requires collective efforts from all and sundry, hence the need to join hands with his administration to achieve the set target.

“Sokoto belongs to all of us, so we owe it a duty to make it a better place for our upcoming generations.

“My administration is ready to partner with any individual or group of individuals working towards achieving a new Sokoto State that we will all be proud of,” he assured.

Aliyu further said his administration has put in place a blueprint that would fast-track the much-needed development of the state.

He added that the people-oriented projects embarked upon by his administration would be sustained in the interest of the state.





“We will continue to initiate policies and programmes that will make life meaningful to our people irrespective of where they live, come from, or their party affiliations, ” he averred.

The Governor further thanked the people of the state for their unalloyed support and fervent prayers to his administration resulting in the huge successes recorded in the first 100 days of his administration and appealed for its sustainance.

In his remarks, APC leader in the state, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko thanked the entire people of the state for their undying invaluable love and support at all times.

“We really appreciate all your prayers before, during and after the tribunal’s verdict in which we emerged victorious,” Wamakko added.

Wamakko assured the people of the state of his readiness to provide fatherly advice to ensure that the present administration sustains its developmental agenda.

The highlight of the event was a prayer session seeking Allah’s continued protection and guidance to the present administration.

