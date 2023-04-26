The National Union Commission (NUC) has approved new courses for Delta University (DELSU), Abraka.

The Vice Chancellor of DELSU, Prof. Andy Egwunyenga disclosed this on Wednesday at a press briefing in Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state.

The press conference was part of the programmes lined up for the 15th Convocation ceremony of the University slated for Saturday, April 29.

Addressing newsmen, Egwunyenga

said that the new Degree awarding programmes were: Entrepreneurship Studies, Office and Information Management, Biotechnology, Public Administration and Medical Laboratory Science.

He said that over the years, DELSU had recorded a remarkable feat in the areas of infrastructure, teaching, and research among others.

Egwunyenga said his goal as Vice Chancellor was to ensure that DELSU was ranked among the 10 top Universities in the country adding that he was working toward realising the target.

He said that in line with the drive to reposition the University to be among the best in the World, the graduating students would have the electronic version of their Transcript on Saturday.

“To ensure a bountiful harvest, this administration has devoted the past one year to building capacity through the development of infrastructure for teaching, research, and quality assurance.

“We have secured full accreditation for all the 40 Programme presented to the NUC in November and December 2022.

“Most recently, approval was sought and obtained from the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) to raise the University’s Admission Quota for the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) Programme from 75 to 120,” he said.

The vice chancellor said that the University was currently awaiting the report of NUC’s Resource Verification Exercise for the commencement of the Agriculture Business Management Programme and the Doctor of Pharmacy Programme.





He also said that the University was embarking on major projects like Poultry to help meet the government’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) for food sufficiency by way of advancing it’s already existing small scale farm to large scale.

Egwunyenga added that the University was also exploring new culturable aquatic species from the state as well as developing aquafeed for sustainable aquaculture.

“DELSU decided to use innovative and transformative Aquaculture to bridge the huge gap between fish demand and domestic production as well as non-readily

availability of tilapia feed.

“We are also collaborating with International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Ibadan, for field trials of arable crops and

industrial experience for DELSU students of agriculture,” he said.

Egwunyenga noted that based on verified Google Scholar Citation, DELSU had recorded 56,443 citations putting it ahead of some universities in Europe, USA and others.

He said that the Alper-Doger Scientific Index ranking had earlier placed the University as the 27th best in the country and 4th best State-owned University.

The vice chancellor, however, noted that there were challenges and noted that the challenges had brought out their ingenuity through creativities and quest for greatness.