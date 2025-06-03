Education

NUC accredits six academic programmes for Summit varsity

Biola Azeez
Summit university student

National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved full accreditation for six academic programmes for the Summit University, Offa, Kwara.

The six programmes that underwent assessment by the NUC expert panels and were granted full accreditation status for the next five years are: Microbiology, Biochemistry, Computer Science, Accounting, Business Administration, and Political Science.

In a statement by the national publicity secretary of the Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Dr. Sola Hassan, the society congratulated the faith-based university on its achievement, saying that the development underscores the university’s commitment to delivering quality education rooted in excellence, innovation, and integrity.

“This achievement reflects Summit University’s strong academic structure, highly qualified faculty, state-of-the-art facilities, and dedication to upholding national and global standards in higher education.

“As the 2025/2026 admission season opens, the Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria encourages prospective students and their parents to consider Summit University, Offa, for its academic excellence and unique 7 Transformative Skills Framework.

“This framework empowers students in emerging fields like Artificial Intelligence, Financial Literacy, Renewable Energy, Global Citizenship, and Acadopreneurship, ensuring graduates are academically sound and future-ready”.

The society also said that the university’s scholarship opportunities support deserving students in their academic pursuits.

The statement also said that the stakeholders of the university looked forward to seeing students make a positive impact on society.

