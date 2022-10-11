NSCDC arrests 3 suspects for Illegal Mining activities in Delta

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested three suspects for illegal mining of crude oil in Ugbokodo waterside in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State.

The illegal activities of the suspects were made known to the command through a credible source.

This was made known in a statement issued by the Commands Public Relations Officer Dsc Emeka Peters and made available to journalists in Warri on Tuesday.

The suspects, identified as Eze Emmanuel, 32, Samuel Ige, 40 and Isa Idris, aged 18yrs, though granted bail, would be charged to court pending conclusion of investigations.

In a similar development, the presidency and the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Dr Abubakar Audi Ahmed, has mandated Tactical Squad of Delta Command to comb and impound trucks, boats, SUVs, vandalised items, power installations suspected to be harbouring stolen crude oil or its finished products.

The team was also ordered to search forests, shrubs, compounds, creeks, waterways, stations, dump sites, dump yards, and other locations that are sufficiently suspected of being utilised for sabotage or illegal trades in petroleum products.

The statement posited that all items that are being used by illegal refiners and suspected refiners down to the State Headquarters in Asaba should be arrested.

While enumerating the achievements of the command, Dsc Emeka Peters stated that the command has destroyed refineries in Alfa Marine in Koko, the administrative centre of the Warri North LGA, in a concurrent operation.

