NANS lauds NASS on amicable resolution of ASUU strike

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has commended the efforts of the Speaker, Federal House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, aimed at an amicable resolution of the eight months strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

A statement by the leaderships of NANS South West (Zone D), signed by Comrade Fiyinfoluwa Tegbe, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, said the students are happy with the recent development following the intervention of the House of Representatives led by Gbajabiamila.

He noted that the genuine and patriotic disposition of the Speaker in the bid to resolve the crisis led to fruitful meetings by both parties, with ASUU expressing optimism that the strike would be called off in matter of days.

The State chapters of ASUU are expected to meet from Wednesday to vote on the suspension of the strike action.

The NANS statement read in part: “NANS Zone D leadership appreciate the opportunity given by ASUU leadership led by Prof Emmanuel Osodeke to dialogue with the federal government representatives.

“Your union has shown a high sense of responsibility to Nigerian students at large with your thorough consultation, deliberation and consideration.

“Furthermore, NANS Zone D laud the tolerance and activeness of Nigerian students since the beginning of the strike till the present moment,” he stated.

