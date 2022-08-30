Not all self-imposed bad habits are curses — Shittu

Shittu Bukola Christiana, the producer of the film Wild Klepto, has said that not all self-imposed bad habits are curses as believed by a majority of the Nigerian society.

Shittu is an actress who graduated from the Theatre and Movie Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) school in 2018.

She has featured in movies like Ewa Oluwa, Oba Iro, Outcast and more before producing Wild Klepto. She said it was the experience of a true life story that propelled her to produce the movie. She said she wanted to let people know that self-imposed negative habits are not always curses that require prayers.

She added that some demeaning activities take place all in the name of deliverance, whereas there are therapeutic measures to help victims recover. She said such measures should be a welcome development in society.

Wild klepto boasts of leading acts with Ireti Osayemi, Jide Kosoko, Biola Adebayo, Franckisence Eche Ben Jumoke George Shittu Bukola and a host of others.

The film was premiered recently in Lagos in a private viewing star-studded two-in-one anniversary event. It was released to the public from the stables of Oceanic Blue Empire Productions. It is already airing on Dstv and major streaming services across Nigeria like Urban TV, Libra TV on Youtube.

Shittu Bukola Christiana is the CEO of Oceanic Blue Empire Productions. Wild klepto is her first movie as a producer.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

As ASUU Extends Strike Indefinitely…

EMINENT Nigerians and groups on Monday suggested ways out of the the strike embarked upon by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), on February this year as the union extended the exercise indefinitely….

APC Presidential Candidate, Ex-Aspirants Meet Wednesday

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the 22 other aspirants who contested last June presidential convention will meet on Wednesday in Abuja….

I’ll Expose Politicians Planning To Continue Looting Nigeria —Wike

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has promised to expose politicians who plan to continue the looting of Nigeria’s treasury even as he revealed that some politicians canvassing for votes to win 2023 presidential election do not mean well for the country….