​Nigerian socialpreneur inducted into global leaders programme

As ASUU Extends Strike Indefinitely…
EMINENT Nigerians and groups on Monday suggested ways out of the the strike embarked upon by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), on February this year as the union extended the exercise indefinitely….
APC Presidential Candidate, Ex-Aspirants Meet Wednesday
Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the 22 other aspirants who contested last June presidential convention will meet on Wednesday in Abuja….
I’ll Expose Politicians Planning To Continue Looting Nigeria —Wike
Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has promised to expose politicians who plan to continue the looting of Nigeria’s treasury even as he revealed that some politicians canvassing for votes to win 2023 presidential election do not mean well for the country….
Oyo APC Threatens To Expel Akintola Over Alleged Anti-Party Acts
The Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has threatened to expel Chief Niyi Akintola, over what it described as unguarded utterances that de-markets the party ahead of the 2023 general election….