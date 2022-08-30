​Nigerian socialpreneur inducted into global leaders programme

Nigeria socialpreneur and Founder, Project Enable Africa, Olusola Owonikoko has been selected among the ​​ 30 emerging leaders from around the world that will be trained at the Obama Foundation.

Owonikoko and 29 others will be making up the fifth cohort of Obama Scholars that will be studying at either the Columbia University or the University of Chicago.

The programme is in line to support the next generation of global leaders.

According to its Chief Executive Officer, Valerie Jerret, “The Obama Scholars program provides students with the unique opportunity to give and gain insight into the work that fellow young leaders are driving in their communities while speaking to the intersectionality of their efforts through collaboration.”

She continued, “We are eager to welcome the new cohort of scholars to the Foundation family – a network of changemakers tirelessly working for a more equitable future.”

Owonikoko, through his organisation Project Enable Africa is bridging the gap between the demand and supply of talents with disabilities in the formal and informal sectors towards equitable access to economic opportunities.

About 5,000 young persons have been beneficiaries of his initiative as he pursues disability diversity, equity, and inclusion in workplaces and legislations to enable people with disabilities to fully participate in employment and civic life.

