Northern coalition postpones Abuja #EndInsecurityNow protest

The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, in Abuja, has said it has postponed its proposed protest scheduled for Thursday.

The protest coordinator in Abuja Haruna Adamu, disclosed this when he spoke with newsmen on Thursday morning.

Recall that the CNG had threatened to embark on a massive protest in all 19 states in the northern Nigeria and Abuja against insecurity.

The group said the protest became necessary following perceived abandonment by President Muhammadu Buhari and other political leaders in the northern region.

Adamu said the need to manage the protest properly in order to achieve the expected goals and less violence made them postpone the protest till Monday next week.

“I must say here, after reviewing all that is currently happening with protests, especially in Lagos and Abuja, we have obviously seen that there is the need to coordinate these mass actions properly.

“So, we have postponed our protest in Abuja till next Monday. But, the protest will still hold in some states today as planned,” Adamu said.

