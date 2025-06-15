Northern CAN condemns persistent killings in Benue, Borno

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has expressed deep concern over the deteriorating security situation across the country, especially the persistent killings and abductions in Benue and Borno states.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Secretary-General, Elder Sunday Oibe and made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Sunday.

CAN noted that the killings activities perpetrated by criminal herdsmen and Boko Haram terrorists in the north have made life increasingly unbearable for innocent citizens.

“On Saturday, June 13, we received distressing reports of attacks by suspected herdsmen in Yelewata and Daudu communities in Guma Local Government Area of Benue state. Available information indicated that over 100 people were feared dead in the attack by suspected herdsmen.

“These attacks occurred less than 48 hours after the tragic killings of 25 people in Mtswenem and Akondotyough Bawa communities, in Makurdi LGA, resulting in massive loss of lives and widespread displacement of residents.

Reports indicate that many internally displaced persons (IDPs) and farmers were killed, with some reportedly burnt alive in makeshift shelters.

“The gunmen, reportedly armed with sophisticated weapons, were said to have launched the attack around midnight and operated for over two hours.

Similarly, last week in Borno State, one person was killed, and Rev. Fr. Daniel Afina, a Catholic priest and project coordinator of a Christian NGO, along with nine others, were abducted by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists on the Gwoza-Limankara Road.

“The group was returning from Mubi in Adamawa State when they were ambushed. The security situation appears to be worsening at a time when it was hoped that these criminal elements had been contained.

“We urgently call on the federal government to take decisive and comprehensive action to stop the killings and restore peace and security.

“President Bola Tinubu’s administration has made initial progress in curbing these violent activities; however, these gains must be sustained and expanded.

“We urge the President to urgently declare total war against these criminals and direct security agencies to neutralize the threat within a clear and enforceable timeframe. Should the situation prove beyond the capacity of Nigeria’s security forces, the government should seek international assistance to halt the killings and abductions.

“The killings are unacceptable; even within the animal kingdom, this brutality is generally limited, yet in Nigeria, innocent lives are lost senselessly and repeatedly,” the statement declared.

