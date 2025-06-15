Bauchi govt commended for 100% immunisation funding in 2023, 2024

The Bauchi State Government has been commended for the prompt and 100 percent payment of its counterpart immunisation funding in 2023 and 2024.

The commendation was attributed to the efforts of the State Government and MoU partners in implementing immunisation activities.

This recognition came from the Zero Dose Learning Hub (ZDLH) Community of Practice (CoP) during the unveiling and validation of the 2023/2024 Bauchi State Immunization Scorecard, which highlighted key achievements and challenges in immunisation financing and service delivery.

The event, held at the Polio Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) in Bauchi on Saturday, brought together partners working on immunization in the state.

The scorecard—developed by the ZDLH CoP with support from the African Health Budget Network (AHBN)—reviewed the state’s health financing data for 2023 and 2024, examining budget allocations, release proportions, and alignment with service delivery and transparency standards.

Among the notable achievements captured in the report is the 100% payment of the state’s counterpart immunisation funding in 2023 and 2024, credited to the joint efforts of the State Government and MoU partners.

Speaking at the validation meeting, the Executive Chairman of the Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Board, Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed, acknowledged the progress made through collaborative efforts.

According to him, “The scorecard is an effective tool for improving immunization uptake. The second validation ensures that all partners’ inputs are captured before the final version is presented to the public.”

Dr. Mohammed called on the CoP to continue monitoring immunization activities in the state, as the government works toward addressing the issue of zero-dose children.

He emphasized, “Having 13 zero-dose local government areas is a major concern for the present administration, and we must work together to improve immunization coverage.”

He also urged parents, as well as traditional and religious leaders, to mobilize households to immunize their children, noting that the service is cost-effective, safe, and free.

In their remarks, the Chairman of ZDLH CoP Bauchi, Dr. Adamu Mohammed, and the Co-Chairman of CSOs, Jinjiri Garba, thanked stakeholders for their contributions and called for further scrutiny to ensure the document’s accuracy and relevance.

Also speaking, AFENET State Lead, Dr. Habila Ismaila, appreciated the leadership and support of the African Health Budget Network (AHBN) in producing the immunization budget scorecard.

Dr. Ismaila emphasized that the scorecard will guide advocacy efforts and help the Community of Practice identify and address gaps in immunization financing across the state.

Presenting the scorecard to stakeholders, AHBN State Lead Dr. Hassan Shuaibu said it was designed to measure and track progress and performance aimed at increasing and sustaining routine immunization coverage and reducing the number of zero-dose children.

He informed stakeholders that the 10-page document is divided into three categories: budget summary, health financing and accountability, and service delivery and transparency.

According to him, “AHBN commends the State Government for its contribution to the immunization basket fund, which stands at 100 percent for both years.”

Dr. Shuaibu added that AHBN will incorporate all observations made to produce a more acceptable and comprehensive scorecard.

The event marked a significant step toward strengthening accountability and improving health outcomes for children in Bauchi State through increased access to immunization services.

