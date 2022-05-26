Non-arrival of voting materials delays APC House of Assembly primary in Edo

As of 6.05 pm on Thursday, members of the Edo State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC), who converged at their various voting centres for the party’s primaries for the house of assembly candidates were yet to vote due to the non-arrival of the voting material for the exercise.

Though the officials sent from the national Secretariat of the party to conduct the exercise arrived at Benin Airport early enough, the team, led by a woman, could not leave the airport over the conflicting arrangements made for their logistics by the various camps.

The Abuja team, Tribune Online gathered, was in a dilemma as the State Working Committee made logistics arraignment for the team’s movement, just as another logistics plan was made by a camp believed to be loyal to the course of the senator representing Edo North Senatorial District in the upper chamber, Senator Franco Alimikhena.

The Abuja team was said to be having issues with the leadership of the party regarding whether to proceed to the state secretariat of the party or not.

It was gathered that the committee members were reluctant to follow the state leadership of the party to the secretariat.

They were said to have insisted on leaving the airport in another vehicle which was said to have created suspicion among the leaders of the party on the motive of the committee.





There were fears that the party might resort to parallel congresses in some parts of the state as some constituencies in Edo North had concluded their primary election while materials were yet to arrive.

When contacted, the State Publicity Secretary, Peter Uwadiae-Igbinigie said they were still expecting the committee.

On the issue of a parallel election, he wondered how any district could have concluded the exercise when the materials for the primaries had not been issued out.

“Where did they get the material from? It is a party matter and once the committee arrives, we will sort out the issues,” Uwadia-Igbinigie stated.

