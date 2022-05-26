APC holds parallel primary elections in Ebonyi, elects two candidates

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday held parallel primary elections in Ebonyi State.

A faction loyal to the state government produced the Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Francis Nwifuru, as its guber candidate with a total vote of 743 while the former Chairman of Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Engineer Elias Mbam emerged as the governorship candidate of a faction loyal to him with the total vote of 741 votes.

The faction loyal to the government held its primary election at Pa Ngele Oruta Township stadium in Abakaliki with five aspirants contesting for the exalted position. They are Nwifuru, Sen. Julius Ucha, Arc Edward Nkwegu, Rosemary Ofoke Nwogbaga, and Elias Mbam.

While Nwifuru emerged with 743 votes, Rosemary Ofoke came second with 63 votes, Sen. Ucha got 22 votes, Mbam got 10 votes, Nkwegu got eight votes and there were eight invalid votes.

Declaring Nwifuru the winner, the returning officer, Professor Emmanuel Adebayo Kehinde, said the total vote cast was 846 and the invalid votes were eight and declared him a winner with a total vote of 743 votes.

Mbam’s faction had its own primary election in Abakaliki and the five contenders that participated in the other election also participated there. Mbam emerged victorious with 741 votes with Nwifuru getting seven votes.

Also declaring Mbam winner, the returning officer, Mr Egwu Inya Akanu-Otu, said: “With this result, Eng. Chief Elias Mbam scored the highest number of votes with 741. He is hereby elected as the gubernatorial candidate of APC of Ebonyi state. I, on this 26th day of May 2022 declare Elias Mbam as the elected person to represent APC in the gubernatorial election come 2023.

The elections at both venues were held under tight security surveillance.