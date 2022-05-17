No plans to organise another 2022 UTME ― JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has warned the general public, particularly candidates in the just-concluded 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), to be wary of the guile and other unsavoury activities of fraudsters who are making false claims of errors in the scoring of candidates in the 2022 UTME.

This is according to a statement signed by Fabian Benjamin, JAMB’s

Head, Public Affairs and Protocol.

The Board is, therefore, maintaining for the umpteenth time, that the UTME is a computer-based test that is scored electronically with no human mediation whatsoever.

Consequently, the unfounded rumours making the rounds are nothing but the products of the deceitful brains of the masterminds of these baseless imputations. Hence, the Board reiterates that there is no room for errors in its electronic scoring system nor does it plan to organise another UTME.

This clarification became necessary following reports of a purported rescheduling of the UTME from a section of the social media citing phantom errors in the computer scoring system and a purported apology from JAMB to the effect that another UTME would be organised.

The Board wishes to state that the report is not only false, and mischievous but also misleading and crafted out of the frustration and inability of these fraudsters to dupe unsuspecting candidates owing to the series of innovative strategies the Board had put in place to protect candidates.





The public would recall that the Board had envisaged some of these inglorious strategies of these nefarious individuals and had sounded a note of warning to the candidates and the general public alike so as to preclude the possibilities of them falling victims of the evil machinations of fraudsters.

JAMB, once again, advises the general public to disregard this item of news as it does not emanate from JAMB nor has it authorised any individual or group been to make such a pronouncement on its behalf.

The Board, therefore, advises candidates to avail themselves of its user-friendly advisories on assessing their 2022 UTME results and other processes through periodic visits to www.jamb.gov.ng.

