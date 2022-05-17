Ekiti 2022: ADP chairman dumps party, says national leadership lacks vision

A few days after the deputy governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) Idowu Afuye dumped the party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the state chairman of the party, Olakunle Abegunde has announced his exit from the ADP.

Abegunde who addressed newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday accused the national leadership of the party of gross misconduct and lack of clear-cut vision for the ADP ahead of the June 18 governorship election in the state.

While dismissing the letter allegedly announcing his suspension by the national secretary, explaining that since the inception of the party in 2017, he has committed his resources to ensure the stability of the party in Ekiti.

According to him, “One would have expected the author of the letter, if he was not trying to be mischievous, to mention one or two items belonging to the ADP in Ekiti State. The party does not own anything in cash or kind in Ekiti. I have been paying for the secretariat office since 2017, they have no property in the state.

“Ordinarily, I ought not to have acted on the letter, which was not meant for me, as it was wrongly addressed to Adekunle Abegunde, that is not my name but must I continue under this kind of puppets? The party has never released any naira to the state, despite all the revenues accruing to her from the state and other states of the federation.

“Considering the mal-administration and unbearable inadequacies characterising the leadership of the party, I would have resigned my membership about three months ago, but I realised that doing so might negatively affect the efforts of the candidate of the party in the forthcoming election.





“But I realised that doing so might negatively affect the efforts of the party’s candidate, Mrs Kemi Elebute-Halle in the June 18 poll. However, since the national leadership has gone on air to announce unwarranted suspension, I hereby declare that I drop and quit the ADP from this hour today.

“The people of substance and charisma who were there when I joined have read the handwriting on the wall and left long ago. I can no longer continue to hold the cow for treacherous people to milk.”

The former chairman who did not reveal the party he would be joining noted that he would consult with his immediate family and supporters across the 16 local government areas who he said would determine his next political move before the election.

“As to the next destination, I will go home and consult with my family and my supporters; whichever direction they choose, I will follow them. I have achieved my principal objectives in coming to politics, ” he said.

