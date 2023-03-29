Michael Ovat-Awka

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, have no plans to operate a government in exile and print Biafra currency.

IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, warned those he described as autopilot to desist from such a move.

In a statement he signed, Powerful distanced IPOB from the autopilot group, stressing that the group has no faction.

Powerful distanced IPOB from those operating Radio Biafra in the United States.

He noted that those operating under the guise of the Directorate of State are not members of IPOB.

The statement read in parts: “We the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of the great liberator Nnamdi Kanu once again reiterate that IPOB is not part of the formation of Biafra government in exile anywhere.

“The people behind the shambolic Radio Biafra government in exile in the USA are not IPOB members, and they should stop linking themselves to us.

“Those piloting government in exile in the USA are not IPOB members and don’t mean well for Biafra freedom and restoration.

“IPOB has no plan to print Biafra currency, stamps, and other important state documents because we are not yet a sovereign nation. If we print currencies now, where can they be used as legal tender?”