Rachael Omidiji

The Lagos State Police Command has detained a 27-year-old man from Railway Ijora Badia for allegedly defiling a nine-month-old infant.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the command’s spokesperson, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Wednesday.

According to Hundeyin, a concerned public member reported the issue to the Police on Monday at around 10:00 pm.

According to him, the suspect allegedly left the flat after the mother had placed the infant on the floor and swiftly left the property to make a purchase.

“The guy reportedly had sexual contact with the young baby and fled the scene immediately,” he said.

The baby’s 16-year-old mother arrived at the station with the infant, and she was given a medical document so she could take the child to the hospital for emergency care.

But on Tuesday at around 11:15 pm, investigators from the Ijora Badia Division managed to lure the suspect out of hiding.

The official said the suspect admitted to the crime while being questioned, adding that both the complainant and suspect have given statements.

When the police arrived, Hundeyin claimed, the crime scene was documented, and a blood-stained pair of trousers was taken away as evidence.

He said the suspect and case file would be forwarded to the state command’s Gender Department.