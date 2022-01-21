No part of Ogun State will be taken over by terrorists, Govt vows

Latest News
By Olayinka Olukoya - Abeokuta
No part of Ogun, Abiodun signs new chiefs’ law, provision of social amenities, Ogun Assembly passes N350.7bn, Resign now if you have political ambition, Ogun establishes delivery office, COVID-19: Ogun issues 60-day ultimatum for residents to get vaccinated, Ogun launches OLARMS , Ogun offers waivers to hoteliers on land use and amenities charge, Ogun govt assures improved, We must not allow, EU commends Ogun govt, Ogun evacuates stranded UniJos , Ogun govt resumes COVID-19, Abiodun Alake, Be creative in administering, Ogun State governor to chair APC Primary, Let's build bridges, Abiodun inaugurates governing council, Ogun targets over N100bn
The Ogun State Government has vowed to protect the lives and property of residents in the state, saying every step would be taken to make the state unsafe for terrorists, killer herdsmen and kidnappers.
This was disclosed by the State Chairman of Amotekun, Mr Dave Akinyemi, who said that the government is already collaborating with neighbouring states like Oyo and Lagos to comb its forests and smoke out those who are harbingers of destruction.
It would be recalled that the state has witnessed an upsurge in criminal activities, with suspected Fulani herdsmen unleashing mayhem on motorists on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
In the same vein, eight villages in the Imeko-Afon Local Government Area of the state was also recently attacked by murderous herders as well as the violent exchange between herdsmen and some Ohori farmers at Idofa village, which left five persons dead, and property worth millions of naira destroyed.
Akinyemi, a retired police commissioner said the provision of adequate security has been a cardinal and focal point of Governor Dapo Abiodun since assuming office.
According to him, with the resurgence in cases of kidnapping on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Amotekun personnel in Ogun and Oyo States are now combing the forests to dislodge the terrorists, a move that he said, has been yielding positive results.
Akinyemi noted that it will preposterous to suggest that Governor Abiodun or any other governor in the Southwest had been playing politics with the lives of the people.
According to him, the Abiodun-led administration is not unaware of its constitutional responsibility to secure the lives and property of its citizens and is doing so in many areas.
He said that the state government had concluded arrangements to fortify all the 20 local government areas of the state with Amotekun operatives. This will be complemented by some operatives, who recently concluded their training and are waiting to be mobilized.
The Amotekun boss also noted that the Corps has been collaborating with the Army, Police, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) among others to rid the state of criminals.
He disclosed that the inter-agency cooperation has led to the arrest of over 50 cultists and other hoodlums in Sagamu and other areas in Ogun East.
Akinyemi said the security situation in Ogun State is a peculiar one; the state shares a border with the nation’s commercial capital, with international borders that are porous and easily accessible by criminals.
There are also threats by armed herders from the North, and by local outlaws.
He, however, assured that the state will rout the criminals with superior firepower, adding that the government has spent so much to upgrade the security architecture of the state, adding that Ogun will continue to remain the most peaceful state in the country.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…No part of Ogun  No part of Ogun

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…No part of Ogun  No part of Ogun

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>Click Here Now! <<

How Adetunji Made Over N20million In 2021 From Football Trading. Click Here To Join His Team!

You might also like
Latest News

I killed abducted five-year-old girl because she recognised me, says arrested Kano…

Latest News

Ibru to FG: Subsidize education, health, not fuel

Latest News

Again, communal clashes claim eight, many displaced in Taraba

Latest News

Women Affairs: Kwara govt committed to gender inclusion

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More