2023: PDP is watching us, Modu Sheriff cautions APC stakeholders

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention, former Borno State governor and national chairmanship aspirant, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff has cautioned stakeholders in the ruling party to be conscious of post-convention crises that could deprive it of victory in the 2023 general elections.

Senator Sheriff gave the admonition on Friday while addressing newsmen in Abuja.

The former Borno state governor alerted chieftains of the ruling party that members of the main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party are waiting in the wings and watching for the outcome of the national convention of the APC scheduled for next month.

He warned that the poor conduct of the election and management of crises that might arise could lead to a gang up and sabotage of its chances at the polls.

He said: “We have a task to ensure a smooth convention.

“The moment we finish our convention, the opposition will go to the drawing board and start planning how to undermine us. But we know ourselves. They know that it is APC and the others. We came as an underdog to remove a sitting President in 2015.

“But my view is that we will get it right. By the special grace of God, we will get it right.

“APC as a party, as you see, all the flaws that people have, they are talking to themselves. Everybody is talking. Because we have suffered to form the party that today became a national party and all of us collectively we will get it right.”

The former Borno State governor also dismissed as mere speculation, a report in a national newspaper that the office of national chairman has been zoned to the North Central.

Senator Ali Modu Sheriff who incidentally is from the North East alleged that some of his opponents who are apprehensive of his growing acceptance are pushing the narrative to preclude him from the race.

“Party is run by human beings, the party is run by the party leadership. The party leadership, as of today, has not even constituted any committee. They were meeting for the last three or for days, to even come up with a committee for everything – for the zoning, for the election, for everything. So, the party came up and said we have not even sat. There are no more questions to ask.

“So, it clearly shows you that those that are writing this are afraid of the man called Ali Sheriff. They are afraid, Ali Sheriff is the target, they don’t probably want to go to the convention with Ali Sheriff, they are afraid, period. Once the party has given you those answers, there is no cause for alarm.”

Two-term Benue State governor and Minister of Special Duties who is also in the race for national Chairman, George Akume however claimed that the APC Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee has zoned the position of national chairman to the North Central zone.

Investigation revealed that apart from Akume, other aspirants for the office from the North Central include Senator representing Niger East, Sani Musa, a chieftain from Kwara State, Saliu Mustapha and former Nasarawa state governor, Senator Al -Makura.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, Chairman Contact Committee and Media group for Senator George Akume campaign team, Chief Simon Shango commended the APC national leadership as he claimed that the Chairman ticket has been zoned to the North Central.

“We also thank the party for zoning the position of National Chairman to the North Central Geopolitical Zone.”

When told by newsmen that there was no official pronouncement, Shango said it was normal for the party to deny, but challenged the journalists to investigate.

“We know that is the correct thing to do (deny). You are in a better position as pressmen through investigative journalism to find out.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…PDP is watching us PDP is watching us

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…PDP is watching us PDP is watching us